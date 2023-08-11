Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Reaches New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $47.25 and last traded at $46.01, with a volume of 44707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.94.

The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $364.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.89 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 5.54%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,282,375.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 429,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,251,000 after acquiring an additional 92,962 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at $617,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 251.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 25,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

Further Reading

