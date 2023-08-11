Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target Raised to $134.00 at Citigroup

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $114.00 to $134.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AEIS. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.57.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $113.69 on Monday. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $126.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $246,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,598.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $246,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,598.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,917 shares of company stock worth $1,489,240. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.