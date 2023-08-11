Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock Price Up 5.8% on Insider Buying Activity

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 101,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 477,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Specifically, Director James M. Kilts bought 56,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $104,886.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,260.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James M. Kilts acquired 56,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $104,886.43. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 289,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,260.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Peacock acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $126,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,416.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 230,436 shares of company stock worth $425,948. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADV. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Advantage Solutions from $2.90 to $3.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Monday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $891.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.52.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Advantage Solutions had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in Advantage Solutions by 860.0% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,692,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 316,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 105,005 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,411,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 142,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

