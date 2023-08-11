Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.99. 4,127,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,570. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $58.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 120.0% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 55.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

