Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a report on Thursday. They set a sell rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on Aeterna Zentaris
Aeterna Zentaris Stock Performance
Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.
About Aeterna Zentaris
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aeterna Zentaris
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Disney: The Magic Is Coming Back
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Royal Caribbean Launches Mega Ship, Charts Course For Profit
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.