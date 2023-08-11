Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a report on Thursday. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEZS opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00. Aeterna Zentaris has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

