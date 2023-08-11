Aflac (NYSE:AFL) PT Raised to $76.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Aflac Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

Shares of AFL opened at $75.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.73 and a 200-day moving average of $68.25. Aflac has a one year low of $56.03 and a one year high of $78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,406 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aflac

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 85.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

