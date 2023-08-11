Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director John Mutch Sells 1,000 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $70,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,145.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Agilysys stock opened at $71.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.43. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $88.16.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 751.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 131.2% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

