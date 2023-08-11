AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
AIA Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AAGIY opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AIA Group has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $47.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.61.
AIA Group Company Profile
