Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) PT Raised to $21.00 at Truist Financial

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.25.

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $22.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $32.40.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $529.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.56 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Raymond E. Johns, Jr. purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $36,278.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,224.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,723,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,606,000 after acquiring an additional 248,051 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,411,000 after buying an additional 1,029,325 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,827,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,716,000 after buying an additional 190,746 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 22.9% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,645,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,113,000 after buying an additional 492,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth $36,201,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

