AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Raised to C$5.50

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial lowered shares of AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$10.50 to C$8.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.50.
AirBoss of America Trading Up 4.0 %
AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$158.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$157.75 million. AirBoss of America had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 0.5418455 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AirBoss of America Company Profile
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.
