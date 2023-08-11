Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.02–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.25 million-$14.75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.54 million.

AIRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Airgain from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Airgain from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of AIRG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.66. 10,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,946. The company has a market cap of $48.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93. Airgain has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $8.83.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.43 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 14.03% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Airgain by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Airgain by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Airgain by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Airgain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Airgain by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

