Ajit Jain Sells 28,000 Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.55, for a total value of $10,151,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,308 shares in the company, valued at $45,067,865.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Berkshire Hathaway Stock Down 0.5 %
OTCMKTS:BRK-A traded down $2,486.42 on Thursday, reaching $542,793.58. 7,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $520,792.55 and its 200-day moving average is $492,373.35.
About Berkshire Hathaway
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Berkshire Hathaway
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.