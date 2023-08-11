Ajit Jain Sells 28,000 Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.55, for a total value of $10,151,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,308 shares in the company, valued at $45,067,865.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:BRK-A traded down $2,486.42 on Thursday, reaching $542,793.58. 7,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $520,792.55 and its 200-day moving average is $492,373.35.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

