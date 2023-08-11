Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AKAM. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Akamai Technologies to an overweight rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.19.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.95. 2,447,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,523. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.13 and its 200 day moving average is $84.90. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $107.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,843 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $175,822.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,626 shares of company stock worth $325,455 and sold 28,591 shares worth $2,644,309. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 99.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,591 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 31.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 45,078 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

