Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Raised to $113.00 at Piper Sandler

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $93.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AKAM. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Akamai Technologies to an overweight rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.19.

AKAM stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,447,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,523. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $107.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.13 and its 200-day moving average is $84.90.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.98 per share, with a total value of $25,011.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at $8,303,206.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 269 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.98 per share, with a total value of $25,011.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,303,206.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $128,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,626 shares of company stock valued at $325,455 and sold 28,591 shares valued at $2,644,309. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 23,950 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,923 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 433,131 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $36,513,000 after buying an additional 113,584 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

