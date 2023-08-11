Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Director G. Walmsley Graham Purchases 25,000 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) Director G. Walmsley Graham bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,051,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,236,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

G. Walmsley Graham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 1st, G. Walmsley Graham bought 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00.

On Friday, July 28th, G. Walmsley Graham purchased 30,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,280,700.00.

On Friday, May 19th, G. Walmsley Graham purchased 120,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,040,000.00.

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.09 and its 200-day moving average is $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 20.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34 and a beta of -0.93.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.07. Equities research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 616.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

