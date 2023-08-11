Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) Shares Down 1.9%

Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $64.75 and last traded at $64.75. 254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.00.

Alaska Power & Telephone Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.80.

Get Alaska Power & Telephone alerts:

Alaska Power & Telephone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Alaska Power & Telephone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

About Alaska Power & Telephone

Alaska Power & Telephone Company provides energy, telecommunications, and broadband services to the residents, businesses, and communities of rural Alaska. The company operates through Energy and Telecom divisions. The Energy division generates energy using hydro and fossil-fuels. The Telecom division provides voice services, as well as broadband and data transport services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Power & Telephone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Power & Telephone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.