Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ALEC. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alector from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.38.

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $7.63 on Monday. Alector has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $639.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $36,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,651,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,392,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $36,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,651,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,392,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $28,234.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,628.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,397 shares of company stock valued at $71,739. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Alector in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Alector by 349.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

