Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.06% from the stock’s previous close.

ALEC has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alector from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alector from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alector currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

Alector stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29. Alector has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $13.29.

In other news, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $28,234.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,628.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,255 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $36,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,651,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,392,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $28,234.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,628.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,397 shares of company stock worth $71,739 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALEC. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alector by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Alector by 84.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 140,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 64,589 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alector by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

