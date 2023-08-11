Algoma Central Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:ALC)

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Algoma Central in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Algoma Central’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share.

Get Algoma Central alerts:

Algoma Central Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ALC opened at C$15.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$607.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. Algoma Central has a 52-week low of C$14.80 and a 52-week high of C$18.90.

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segment. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, salt, and agricultural product distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.