Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $615.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.30 million. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,534. Algoma Steel Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $733.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Algoma Steel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Trading of Algoma Steel Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 920.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 15,958 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 157.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 14,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 25,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Featured Articles

