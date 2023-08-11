Algorand Market Cap Achieves $880.59 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 10th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000384 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $880.59 million and approximately $30.94 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00042483 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00028571 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013735 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004536 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,810,457,104 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

