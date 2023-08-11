Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $151.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $149.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BABA. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.69.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $99.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $254.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.