Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BABA. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.45. The stock had a trading volume of 18,271,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,921,336. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.26. The company has a market capitalization of $244.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.68. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after buying an additional 142,563 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,057 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,563,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $977,231,000 after buying an additional 352,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $964,955,000 after buying an additional 1,478,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,281,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $744,018,000 after buying an additional 1,072,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

