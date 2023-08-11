Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BABA. Bank of America upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.69.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $99.21 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $121.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.77 and a 200 day moving average of $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $254.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.68.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 45.1% in the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 134,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.