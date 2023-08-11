Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($1.83) Per Share

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allakos in a report released on Wednesday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.83) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Allakos’ current full-year earnings is ($1.94) per share.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.42. 319,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,535. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.11. Allakos has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $8.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter worth $7,749,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Allakos by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allakos by 800.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Allakos by 1,054.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 210,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,372,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

