Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives $16.35 Average PT from Analysts

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.35.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,123,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,068,000 after purchasing an additional 236,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,603 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,330,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,273,000 after acquiring an additional 388,507 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,024,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ALLO opened at $4.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $705.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.74.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.13% and a negative net margin of 184,733.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.
