Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

GOOGL opened at $129.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.85 and a 200 day moving average of $110.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,604,396.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at $137,604,396.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 588,742 shares of company stock valued at $22,455,363 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

