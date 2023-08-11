Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alteryx from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Alteryx from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered Alteryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.58.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AYX

Alteryx Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Alteryx stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.94. 2,633,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,245. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average is $49.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $70.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $43,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,495.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Alteryx by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,379,000 after buying an additional 806,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,522,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,991,000 after acquiring an additional 14,129 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,966,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,242,000 after purchasing an additional 370,704 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Alteryx by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,468,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,237 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alteryx by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,732,000 after purchasing an additional 28,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

(Get Free Report)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.