Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) PT Lowered to $60.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 107.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered Alteryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.58.

Alteryx stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.94. 2,633,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,245. Alteryx has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $70.63. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86.

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $43,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,495.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter worth $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

