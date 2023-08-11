Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by CLSA

Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by CLSA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altium from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altium
Altium Price Performance
Altium Company Profile
Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Board and Systems; and Nexar. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium NEXUS, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Altium
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- 3 Machine Learning Stocks You Won’t Want to Miss
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Recession-Ready: 3 Stocks To Consider For Your Portfolio
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Growing Margin Apparel Stocks To Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Altium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.