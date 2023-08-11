Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by CLSA

Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by CLSA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altium from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Get Altium alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altium

Altium Price Performance

Altium Company Profile

OTCMKTS:ALMFF opened at $24.42 on Friday. Altium has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $27.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average of $25.29.

(Get Free Report)

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Board and Systems; and Nexar. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium NEXUS, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.