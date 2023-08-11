Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 346.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 153.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.73. 7,160,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,753,572. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.57.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.69%.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

