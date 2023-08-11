Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires 2,000 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Barclays were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

BCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BCS lowered their price target on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.68) to GBX 190 ($2.43) in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

Shares of NYSE:BCS remained flat at $7.50 during trading on Friday. 7,079,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,042,329. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1398 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

