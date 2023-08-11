Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,162 Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,856 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 22,080,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,245,000 after acquiring an additional 117,982 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nutanix by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,028,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nutanix by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,380,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,653,000 after purchasing an additional 195,522 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ NTNX traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.25. 168,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,137. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average is $27.35. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $33.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $448.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.76 million. Analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

