Altshuler Shaham Ltd Buys New Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 356 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Jabil by 10.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 58.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after buying an additional 141,511 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Jabil by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.79. The stock had a trading volume of 276,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,127. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.59. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.26 and a 1 year high of $115.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.51%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBL. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

