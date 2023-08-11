Altshuler Shaham Ltd Invests $32,000 in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRUS. TheStreet downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

CRUS stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $81.22. 87,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,025. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $111.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.94.

About Cirrus Logic

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.