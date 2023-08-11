Altshuler Shaham Ltd Invests $32,000 in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ TCMD traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,118. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.11. The company has a market cap of $431.66 million, a PE ratio of 608.67 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.32 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 5.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

