Altshuler Shaham Ltd Invests $43,000 in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1,760.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Ingredion by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,110 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $211,329.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,262.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ingredion news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $128,261.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at $129,032.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $211,329.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,262.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,058. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.6 %

INGR stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.34. 122,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,272. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.30 and its 200 day moving average is $104.41. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $113.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 33.14%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

