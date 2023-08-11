Altshuler Shaham Ltd Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PM. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,221. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $149.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.56 and a 200-day moving average of $97.33.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

