Altshuler Shaham Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 80,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cars.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 1.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Cars.com by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cars.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 172,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cars.com

In related news, Director Bryan Wiener sold 15,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $274,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,578.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cars.com news, Director Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $124,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,876.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan Wiener sold 15,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $274,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,578.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $510,090 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Trading Down 0.1 %

Cars.com stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.04. 63,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,188. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.85.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.91. Cars.com had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Cars.com from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.85.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

