Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target Raised to C$70.00 at TD Securities

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ASGTF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Altus Group to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Altus Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASGTF

Altus Group Price Performance

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group stock remained flat at $32.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. Altus Group has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.03.

(Get Free Report)

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.