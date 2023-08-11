Altus Group (TSE:AIF) PT Raised to C$68.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 33.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Altus Group from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.55.

Altus Group Stock Performance

TSE AIF traded up C$7.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$50.97. The stock had a trading volume of 206,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,956. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$44.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$50.84. The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92. Altus Group has a 52-week low of C$40.00 and a 52-week high of C$61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

