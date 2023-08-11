Amaze World 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $25,537.23 (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Amaze World has a market capitalization of $48.18 million and approximately $25,537.23 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amaze World token can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00003326 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Amaze World has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Amaze World Token Profile

Amaze World’s genesis date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

