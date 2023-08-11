Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd reduced its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 787.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays raised shares of Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of DOX stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $87.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.87. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $78.02 and a 12-month high of $99.75.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.26%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

