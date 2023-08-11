American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,432,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 115,247 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $896,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in American Express by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,236. The stock has a market cap of $121.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.19. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. American Express’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

