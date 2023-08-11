American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Shared Hospital Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AMS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $15.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 73.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

