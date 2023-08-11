AMETEK’s (AME) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn restated their buy rating on shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.83 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.29.

Get AMETEK alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:AME opened at $158.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.89 and a 200 day moving average of $147.20. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $110.87 and a 52 week high of $164.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMETEK

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.