Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Shares Up 0.7%

Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.46 and last traded at C$1.46. 41,164 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 51,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

Amex Exploration Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$145.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.71.

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Amex Exploration Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Amex Exploration Company Profile

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

