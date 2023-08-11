Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Shares Up 0.7%

Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.46 and last traded at C$1.46. 41,164 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 51,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.
Amex Exploration Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$145.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.71.
Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Amex Exploration Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Amex Exploration Company Profile
Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Amex Exploration
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- 2 Tech Giants To Buy Amidst The Sector’s Pullback
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Is It Time To Get Into the FREY: FREYR Battery
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- 3 Machine Learning Stocks You Won’t Want to Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.