Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $69.7-70.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.00 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.02-$0.04 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMPL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair lowered shares of Amplitude from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of AMPL stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 428,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,379. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.84. Amplitude has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 31.01% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. The business had revenue of $67.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Amplitude’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 63,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $688,502.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 63,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $688,502.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick W. Grady sold 258,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $2,604,352.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,026.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,096 shares of company stock worth $5,674,032 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 1,972.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 526,191 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Amplitude in the first quarter worth $28,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 44.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amplitude by 32.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,291,000 after buying an additional 952,406 shares in the last quarter. 42.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

