Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 11th (ABSSF, ACB, ACET, ACQ, AEE, AFMD, AIF, AIRG, AIT, ALEC)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, August 11th:

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$8.00.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from C$1.00 to C$0.80.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)

had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $38.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$26.00 to C$35.00.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$26.00.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$22.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $87.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $8.00 to $6.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$62.00 to C$66.00.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$69.00 to C$73.00.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$66.00 to C$68.00.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$70.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $8.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $162.00 to $182.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $161.00 to $185.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $12.00 to $10.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $60.00 to $64.00.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $22.00 to $18.00.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $8.00.

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.25 to C$2.75.

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$4.00 to C$3.50.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Redburn Partners from $220.00 to $230.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$35.00.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $25.00 to $45.00.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $32.00 to $40.00.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $23.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $50.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $12.00.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $23.00.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $4.50.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $8.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) had its price target raised by BWS Financial from $11.00 to $17.00.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $14.00.

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$70.00.

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$66.00 to C$68.00.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $1.80 to $1.70. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $1.80 to $1.70. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $48.00 to $55.00.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$71.00 to C$70.00.

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $29.00 to $27.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $227.00 to $235.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $95.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $137.00 to $142.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $149.00 to $151.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $120.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $98.00 to $100.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $130.00 to $135.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $110.00 to $120.00.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.75 to $9.25. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$15.00.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$10.50 to C$12.00.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$12.25 to C$13.25.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$74.00 to C$77.00.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.80 to C$8.50.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$9.00.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$5.25 to C$5.50.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$6.00.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$8.00. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $43.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $10.00 to $8.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC) had its price target trimmed by MKM Partners from $10.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $1.50 to $2.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $52.00 to $54.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $56.00 to $64.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$285.00 to C$295.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$280.00 to C$300.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$247.00 to C$280.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$270.00 to C$280.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$274.00 to C$284.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$270.00 to C$280.00.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$255.00 to C$275.00.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$0.65 to C$0.50.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $17.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $380.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $340.00 to $370.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $360.00 to $382.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $345.00 to $385.00.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $20.00 to $21.00.

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $18.00 to $22.00.

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$79.00 to C$77.00.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$78.00 to C$75.00.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$79.00 to C$77.00.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$78.00 to C$79.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $77.00 to $80.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$196.00 to C$180.00.

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$206.00 to C$191.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $146.00 to $155.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $16.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$5.00.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.00 to C$1.90.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$5.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.75 to C$4.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.50 to C$8.00.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $16.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $39.00 to $34.00.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $39.00 to $35.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from C$18.00 to C$19.00.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $1.00 to $1.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its target price boosted by Chardan Capital from $10.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$7.50 to C$8.50.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.00.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $33.00 to $38.00.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $130.00 to $125.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $41.00 to $57.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $25.00 to $27.00.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $28.00.

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$11.50.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$7.50.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $20.00.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$18.25.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$16.50.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$16.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $162.00 to $173.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) had its target price lowered by Benchmark Co. from $7.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$225.00 to C$208.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$196.00 to C$180.00.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$195.00 to C$177.00.

Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$14.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $37.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$27.00.

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $185.00 to $195.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $180.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $185.00 to $190.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $174.00 to $185.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $185.00 to $200.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target increased by Stephens from $180.00 to $210.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $178.00 to $180.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $194.00 to $196.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $155.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $180.00 to $195.00.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$68.00 to C$72.00.

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$85.00 to C$90.00.

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$68.00 to C$65.00.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $325.00 to $410.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $86.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $29.00.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $20.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $75.00 to $50.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$11.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners from $5.45 to $4.10. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR) had its target price cut by Haywood Securities from C$2.50 to C$2.00.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $30.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$11.25.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $15.00 to $12.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$153.00 to C$167.00.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $119.00 to $117.00.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $2.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $7.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $14.50 to $15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $40.00 to $44.00.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) had its price target lowered by Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $5.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $103.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $56.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $10.00 to $12.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $8.80 to $9.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $3.40 to $8.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR) had its target price lowered by Northland Securities from $10.00 to $7.00.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$98.00 to C$93.00.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$97.00 to C$95.00. The firm currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$136.00 to C$151.00.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$153.00 to C$167.00.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $6.00.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $76.00 to $75.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$25.00 to C$21.00.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$15.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $6.50 to $9.00.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $7.00 to $8.25.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $8.00 to $10.00.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $6.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $6.25 to $8.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.00 to C$15.00.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$17.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $6.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.25 to C$2.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target reduced by Argus from $315.00 to $270.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $35.00 to $40.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

illumin (NASDAQ:ILLM) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$3.00.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $85.00 to $91.00.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $72.00 to $75.00.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $33.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $21.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $2.00.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) had its target price reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $2.50 to $2.00.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $11.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $69.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from C$32.00 to C$33.00.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$38.00 to C$39.00.

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $21.00 to $23.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.75 to C$21.25.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$23.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2.50 to $1.50.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $25.00 to $20.00.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.00 to C$10.50.

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$10.50.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $25.00 to $26.00.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target trimmed by ATB Capital from C$220.00 to C$210.00.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$146.00 to C$166.00.

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) had its target price lowered by Pi Financial from C$17.00 to C$16.00.

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$20.00 to C$17.50.

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$15.00.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $2.50 to $2.75. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) had its price target raised by Lake Street Capital from $27.00 to $42.00.

Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$146.00 to C$166.00.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $7.00 to $8.00.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $7.50 to $9.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $34.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $43.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $450.00 to $485.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $33.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$28.00.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from C$31.00 to C$33.00.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$30.00 to C$29.00.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $20.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mogo (TSE:MOGO) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$1.25 to C$1.35.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its price target cut by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $17.00 to $13.00. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $42.00 to $32.00.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target lowered by Redburn Partners from $450.00 to $440.00. Redburn Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $3.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $18.50 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $19.50.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $6.00 to $5.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $15.00.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$38.00.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $20.00.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $38.00 to $35.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $73.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$100.00 to C$110.00.

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$87.00 to C$103.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$100.00.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $37.00 to $40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $118.00 to $125.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $3.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$26.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.00.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $46.00.

Payfare (TSE:PAY) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$11.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.50 to C$16.00.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $48.00 to $52.00.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $1.50 to $3.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $24.00 to $22.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $12.00 to $10.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $25.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target increased by Cfra from C$38.00 to C$42.00.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $24.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$15.00.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $44.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$17.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $281.00.

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$43.00.

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$39.00.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$40.00 to C$41.00.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$43.00.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$39.00.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$43.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $48.00 to $42.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $18.50 to $23.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $49.00 to $47.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $1.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $127.00 to $128.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $139.00 to $141.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $115.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $150.00 to $142.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $34.00.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $17.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $9.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $48.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $16.00 to $10.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from 28.00 to 27.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$26.00 to C$25.00.

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$20.50 to C$19.00.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $31.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $24.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $26.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $9.00 to $7.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $31.00 to $35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $2.00 to $2.25.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$27.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$33.50 to C$31.00.

System1 (NYSE:SST) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $9.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $12.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $14.00 to $8.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$46.00 to C$37.00.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$48.00 to C$40.00.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$62.00 to C$50.00.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$55.00.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$43.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$85.00 to C$90.00.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$95.00 to C$97.00.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$93.00 to C$98.00.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$96.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$93.00 to C$105.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $20.00 to $12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$55.00.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.50 to $8.00.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $7.00 to $9.00.

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $8.00 to $6.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $163.00 to $142.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $185.00 to $165.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $6.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $16.00.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $67.00 to $66.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $18.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $25.00 to $27.00.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,371.00 to $1,622.00.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $54.00 to $49.00.

Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$6.00.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$54.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $100.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $185.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) had its target price boosted by Maxim Group from $200.00 to $215.00.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$1.50 to C$1.35.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $19.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $51.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $219.00 to $190.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $12.00 to $16.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from C$20.00 to C$24.00.

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$19.00 to C$17.50.

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$10.50.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $13.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $12.00.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) had its price target lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $12.00 to $8.50.

Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from C$20.00 to C$24.00.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $15.00.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $18.00 to $11.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $40.00 to $41.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $62.00 to $57.00.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $54.00 to $52.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $63.00 to $62.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $62.00 to $75.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its target price raised by Pi Financial from C$7.75 to C$8.25.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its price target raised by Haywood Securities from C$8.00 to C$8.50.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$12.00.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$6.50.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $30.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $120.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $170.00 to $180.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $10.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $13.00.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $57.00 to $60.00.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $50.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $54.00 to $58.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $48.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $45.00 to $50.00.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $57.00.

