Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Vertex (VERX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vertex (NASDAQ: VERX) recently:

8/10/2023 – Vertex had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – Vertex had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $22.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – Vertex had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2023 – Vertex had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Vertex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $132.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.68 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 12.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vertex

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex

In related news, CEO David Destefano sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $2,043,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,881.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $14,608,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,509,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,861,260.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Destefano sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $2,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,881.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,738,850 shares of company stock worth $32,639,332 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 100.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 25.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

